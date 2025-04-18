LEGISLATIVE COLUMN Times to Remember

By Rep. John George, OKHD36

This week, the Legislature convened in joint session to remember the 30th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, which is Saturday.

So many people in Oklahoma were affected by this event on April 19, 1995, when a terrorist bombing took the lives of 168 people. It’s considered the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in United States History.

The entire nation seemed to pause and mourn with us over those we lost. Then help started pouring in from all directions – firefighters, law enforcement, rescue teams, including rescue dogs, and many others came from across the state and the nation to assist. The Oklahoma Restaurant Association turned its annual trade show into a cafeteria for rescue workers. It was an all-hands-on-deck moment, and it forever changed the perception of Oklahoma. We were not victims. We were survivors, and we were standard-bearers, showing the world how to react in the face of evil and horror.

We gathered in advance of this 30th anniversary to remember the lives of those killed that day. Their memories deserve to stay alive even as their bodies perished. They did not die in vain. They have helped us become stronger, kinder, and more resilient. We will never forget the terrible toll such resilience cost us. We are more vigilant now. We’ve given up some freedoms we held dear to be safer. But now we can offer hope to others that they, too, can recover from evil acts and emerge better.

The workers at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum are encouraging Oklahomans this year to be the light in the darkness. Let’s answer that call.

On a much lighter note, we celebrated Route 66 Day this week at the Capitol. This was the first time we’ve invited communities from across the state that have sections of the Mother Road to gather at the Capitol. It was a very fun day getting to see all of the businesses and tourist attractions that still exist along this historic stretch of highway that birthed the great American road trips. Our House district has a section of Route 66. Community members from Luther came to show off their new sign along the Mother Road. I’m proud of all the work they put into this.

The Town of Luther participated in Rt 66 Day at the State Capitol: Town Manager Scherrie Pidcock, Trustee Jerrod Davis, Couch Pecans owner Teri Stroud, LRN’s Dawn Shelton

Next year will be the centennial of Route 66. I’m looking forward to all of the celebrations that are planned.

This was another busy week of committee hearings in the House. I presented six Senate bills in the Judiciary and Public Safety Oversight Committee. Hoping those will be heard on the House floor soon. Before too long, we should be seeing some legislation signed into law.

Oklahoma Country Homes

For those who celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, have a wonderful Easter.

As always, thank you for electing me to serve District 36. Please feel free to reach out with any thoughts or concerns on legislation. I can be reached at (405) 557-7322 or at john.george@okhouse.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Discover more from Luther Register News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.