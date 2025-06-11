LUTHER PECAN FESTIVAL Nov. 8 – 9, 2025

Celebrate community, creativity, and Oklahoma’s favorite nut! The Luther Pecan Festival began in 2017 as a way to showcase our beloved pecan orchard, support local artists, and bring the town together. What started as an idea quickly became a smash hit, drawing over 5,000 attendees in its first year and over 10,000 visitors every year since.

In 2025, we’re bigger than ever! With the new Visit Luther sign on Route 66 drawing more travelers, we’re expanding to TWO venues—downtown Luther and the pecan orchard—and returning to a two-day festival.

Festival Dates & Hours:

Saturday, November 8, 2025 | 10 AM – 5 PM

Sunday, November 9, 2025 | 10 AM – 4 PM

Vendors: Apply now to be part of the fun! Don’t delay, limited spots.

Visitors: Enjoy artisan goods, pecan treats, family fun, and Route 66 charm.

History & More: Discover how this festival became a hometown favorite.