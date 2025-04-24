News

    February 5, 2025

    Four Candidates and Four Positions

    No campaign, no ballots, no contest—Luther’s Town Board of Trustees race is over before it began. With only four candidates…
    February 4, 2025

    Two More Filed for Luther Town Board, and One Day To Go

    Two familiar faces on the Luther Town Board of Trustees made it official on Tuesday, filing for re-election. Mayor Terry…
    February 3, 2025

    Two Filed for Luther Town Board, and Two Days To Go

    On day one of filing for four positions on the five-member Luther Board of Trustees, two candidates filed. Both are…
