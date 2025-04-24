Thursday, April 24 2025
Community News
April 18, 2025
Luther Register News
LEGISLATIVE COLUMN Times to Remember
dawnshelton
April 18, 2025
April 16, 2025
“Visit Luther” Sign Dedication Draws Crowds, Boosts Business, and Celebrates Route 66 Spirit
April 8, 2025
“VISIT LUTHER” Sign Dedication Celebrates Past, Present and Future on Route 66
March 26, 2025
The Community Turned Out for Scrub and Shine Event at the Luther Fire Station
March 25, 2025
Oklahoma High Schoolers Talk to Legislators About Youth Vaping and Obesity
March 25, 2025
How a 30-Foot Sign on Route 66 Could Transform the Future of Luther, Oklahoma
March 21, 2025
Join the Scrub Squad: Help Our Heroes Shine!
Business Series
March 6, 2025
BUSINESS SERIES | Britni Davis Balances Fowl Mouth Farm and Colorful Expressions
February 20, 2025
LUTHER BUSINESS SERIES | Apple Creek Learning Center Reopens After Winter Storm
February 19, 2025
LUTHER BUSINESS SERIES | Glassic Designs Brings Creativity and Customization to Main Street
February 19, 2025
LUTHER BUSINESS SERIES | Bison Blinds has a big surprise
February 19, 2025
LUTHER BUSINESS SERIES | How CD Harris Design Co is weathering the storm
Community Voices
March 24, 2025
COMMUNITY VOICES Brady Allen Serves in Guatemala, Prays for Home
March 10, 2025
COMMUNITY VOICES What my kids teach me
March 3, 2025
COMMUNITY VOICES Reign Shepley’s Move from Maui to Luther
February 24, 2025
COMMUNITY VOICES: Carla Guthrie’s Italian-Inspired Kitchen in Luther
Obituaries
OBITUARY Leon Ginn
OBITUARY | Amber Danielle Leafty
OBITUARY | Carol Suzanne Sutton
OBITUARY | Betty Mae McCartney Sexton
OBITUARY | Judy Ratai
OBITUARY | Bill Craun
Route 66
March 8, 2025
Second Annual Classic Cars A-Round the Barn
March 4, 2025
Talk of the Town Big Band Orchestra to Open Arcadia Round Barn Spring Concert Series
February 10, 2025
Tragic Accident Claims Life of Luther’s Police Chief Wife
January 31, 2025
The Road Construction of Our Lives
For the love of community news
February 5, 2025
Four Candidates and Four Positions
No campaign, no ballots, no contest—Luther’s Town Board of Trustees race is over before it began. With only four candidates…
February 4, 2025
Two More Filed for Luther Town Board, and One Day To Go
Two familiar faces on the Luther Town Board of Trustees made it official on Tuesday, filing for re-election. Mayor Terry…
February 3, 2025
Two Filed for Luther Town Board, and Two Days To Go
On day one of filing for four positions on the five-member Luther Board of Trustees, two candidates filed. Both are…
Legislative Columns
LEGISLATIVE COLUMN Visit Luther Sign Celebration is Friday
LEGISLATIVE COLUMN House Committees Consider
LEGISLATIVE COLUMN Sen. Green Prioritizes Biosolid Prohibitions
LEGISLATIVE COLUMN Deadline Week
LEGISLATIVE COLUMN Sen. Green is praying for fire victims
