OBITUARY Nettie Mae Knight

Nettie Mae Knight, born on September 26th, 1943, in Winfield, Kansas, to James Ward and Marie Church. Nettie grew up in Blanco, Oklahoma. She was married to Donald Knight on June 26th of 1960.

Nettie, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister, was known for her warm, compassionate, yet firm nature. She enjoyed mowing the lawn and doing anything outside. She treated everyone with love and kindness. She played a significant role in raising and shaping the path for her sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She prioritized family and dedicated a significant amount of time to them. Her home frequently accommodated numerous friends and family members. She loved to cook for family and was famous for her goulash, fried tators, chicken strips, homemade noodles, cinnamon rolls, and hot rolls to name a few favorites.

She is survived by her daughter, Toni Northcutt, husband Mark, grandchildren Kristin Knight, partner Bruce, Ashley Knight, partner Robert, Mathew Knight, wife Christina, and William Northcutt; Great grandchildren Braydon, Liliana, Trinity, wife Autumn, Jesse, Emma, PresLeigh, Zachary, Nathaniel, Samuel and Nicholas; and Great great grandsons Ryder and Urijah. A very special niece, Neva Davis, husband Walter, and a whole host of very loved family and friends. Also, sister Gloria Seeley, Emma “Jeannie” Williams, and sister-in-law Gwenda Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Knight, her infant son Tony Ray, her son, Donald Ray Knight, her father James Ward, and her mother M. Marie Church, her sister Nellie Ruth, her brothers James “Sonny” Ward and Ivan “Tinker” Church.

Services will be Saturday, May 3rd, 2025, at The First Baptist Church in Luther, OK, at 10:00am, under the direction of Boydston Bailey Funeral Home, Luther, OK.

