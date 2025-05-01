LEGISLATIVE COLUMN Deadlines and Rt 66

By Senator Grant Green, Wellston, District 28

(Apr 28) The Senate just passed the second committee deadline of this legislative session. April 24 marked the final day for House bills to advance out of Senate committees. That means the bulk of the Senate Energy Committee’s work for this session is complete. With committee work now behind us, both legislative chambers will shift back to floor debates, final votes and working across the rotunda to find agreement on key bills. Many bills will soon make their way to the governor’s desk.

The executive branch nominees I carried this year were both confirmed by the full Senate. The governor’s appointment of Ted Perry to the Oklahoma Veterans Commission was approved, and Jamey Mullin was confirmed to serve on the Construction Industries Board. I know these two constituents will be great public servants.

April 18 was National Lineman Appreciation Day, and I was honored to introduce a concurrent resolution in the Senate to recognize local lineworkers for powering our day-to-day lives. More than 50 lineworkers from across the state visited the Capitol, and I got to recognize them on the Senate floor. Lineworkers are the true heroes of the electric power industry because they are constantly working to keep power flowing to Oklahoma homes and businesses. Senate Resolution 7 was just a small way of thanking them for their dedicated service.

I also recently presented Mr. Verlin Hart with a citation of appreciation in honor of his retirement after many years of public service. He served as the district director of the Lincoln County Conservation Board and spent 34 years involved in agriculture education through Oklahoma’s Career Tech system. Finally, as one of the pioneers of controlled burns in Oklahoma, Verlin helped create the Lincoln County Cross Timbers Prescribed Burn Association and led the group for many years. I wish Verlin all the best in his retirement.

I also had other constituents visit the Capitol recently. University of Tulsa student Parker Green presented her in-depth research on healing cracks in aluminum as part of Research Day at the Capitol. Chandler artist Mark Danker was also in the building during Arts and Culture Day to show off his amazing metal sculpture displayed near the governor’s office. Mark and I were high school classmates, and he’s become a dear friend. He is an incredibly talented artist, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him on this well-deserved honor. The Chandler High School student council also stopped by to tour the Capitol and learn about the legislative process. Senate District 28 residents are always welcome to stop by my office.

I know this retro-looking sign will attract more people to get their kicks on Route 66 in Luther. — Sen. Green

I’ve also been out and about across the district in recent weeks. I was thrilled to participate in the dedication ceremony for the fantastic new Visit Luther sign that is part of broader efforts to revitalize the Mother Road before next year’s Route 66 centennial. I know this retro-looking sign will attract more people to get their kicks on Route 66 in Luther. The new sign was paid for with an Oklahoma Rt. 66 Project Grant. This program is helping revitalize rural communities across the state. I also want to thank the Wellston Area Chamber of Commerce for inviting me to speak at your recent legislative breakfast and express my gratitude to the First Baptist Church of Wellston for hosting the event.

Last but not least, mark your calendars. The Prague Kolache Festival is coming up on May 3, and I look forward to seeing everyone there.

Oklahoma Country Homes

It is a pleasure and a privilege to serve the people of Senate District 28. Don’t hesitate to contact my office if I can be of assistance. Call 405-521-5547 or email Grant.Green@oksenate.gov.

Sen Grant Green represents Rt 66 towns along the Midpoint Corridor

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Discover more from Luther Register News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.