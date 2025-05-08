LEGISLATIVE COLUMN Deadline for Hearing Bills from Opposite Chamber

By Rep. John George, District 36

This is deadline week in the state Legislature. The House has to finish hearing Senate bills by May 8, and the Senate has to wrap up House bills.

Bills amended in opposite chamber now return to their chamber of origin. If amendments are accepted on final vote, the bills can move to the governor for his consideration of signing them into law. If rejected, the author can request conference committee. Measures not amended in the opposite chamber go directly to the governor. He’s already signed several into law.

This week, I passed a few remaining Senate bills of which I am House author.

Senate Bill 786 would make it illegal to consume marijuana or inhale second-hand marijuana smoke while operating a motor vehicle. It makes it illegal to posses an open container of marijuana in the passenger area of a vehicle, just like what we do for alcohol now. It increases the special assessment for trauma care fee from $100 to $250.

Senate Bill 607 assures victims of domestic violence will not be dragged back and forth to court while assuring their Sixth Amendment rights. This is a request from the District Attorney’s Association that would allow hearsay in domestic violence cases except for at trial. Victims’ statements to officers and when applying for a victim protection order (VPO) could be used without the victim being present in court proceedings.

These bills now move to the governor.

At the same time, several of my House bills passed in the Senate.

House Bill 1595 would increase the maximum penalty for both assault and assault and battery. The assault maximum would go from 30 to 90 days, and assault and battery would go from 90 days to six months. This bill has been sent to the governor.

House Bill 1597 specifies that if a first responder tells a citizen to stay back 25 feet to allow them to do their job, the citizen will face a misdemeanor if they approach closer than that distance after the request is made. This just keeps the first responder, including law enforcement, and our citizens safe and hopefully will do away with unnecessary confrontations. This bill will soon be sent to the governor.

House Bill 1592 creates the crime of organized retail theft and authorizes a task force at the state attorney general’s office to investigate these crimes across multiple jurisdictions throughout the state. Punishment of fines or imprisonment will depend on whether the value of the property stolen is over or under $15,000. This bill was amended in the Senate and returns to the House for final consideration.

On a separate note, the FFA Choir visited the House this week. These kids are so talented and work so hard, it was great to see them showcase their skills.

We also hosted various Main Street organizations from across the state. Luther’s Main Street Association attended, showing off all the community has to offer.

As always, thank you for electing me to serve District 36. Please feel free to reach out with any thoughts or concerns on legislation. I can be reached at (405) 557-7322 or at john.george@okhouse.gov.

