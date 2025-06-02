LEGISLATIVE COLUMN Sen. Green Summarizes Session

By Sen. Grant Green, Oklahoma SD 28



After 17 busy weeks of work and thoughtful debate on hundreds of policy proposals, the Senate officially adjourned this legislative session on Friday. Before wrapping up the session, both legislative chambers passed the state budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. It was a productive session, with many of my legislative priorities advancing to the governor’s desk and becoming law. That said, I’m looking forward to spending the summer in the district, connecting with my constituents.

Five of the bills I introduced in the Senate and seven House bills I coauthored have become law so far. While I’m pleased that several of my priorities made it across the finish line, I’m also deeply disappointed that the House did not act on my legislation to prohibit Oklahomans from using biosolids or sewage sludge as fertilizer. Senate Bill 3 passed the Senate with broad, bipartisan support. Despite that overwhelming support, the House refused to give the bill a single committee hearing. That decision disregarded the will of the Senate, dismissed public health concerns and ignored the Oklahomans who are directly impacted.

Every week, I hear from Oklahomans forced to live next to land treated with sewage sludge. These families are tired of the overpowering odor, and they are justifiably worried about the long-term effects on their drinking water, health and property values. The House’s inaction on this legislation doesn’t mean this issue is going away. My bill is still eligible to be heard by the House Agriculture Committee next year. In the coming months, I will work to ensure that every member of that committee understands exactly why ending the use of sewage sludge on Oklahoma farmland is essential to protecting Oklahomans and the state’s agriculture industry.

I’m also disappointed that the Senate and House couldn’t reach a compromise this year on establishing reasonable setbacks for wind farms. My Senate Bill 2, which would have created the state’s first residential setbacks for wind turbines, passed the Senate but was heavily amended in the House. The revised bill mirrored a House proposal previously rejected by the Senate Energy Committee, and Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton determined it would be a violation of the chamber’s final action rule for the Senate to bring the amended version of SB 2 back up for a vote.

I was proud to advance several pro-agriculture bills to the governor’s desk this session. Among those was legislation aimed at protecting thousands of acres of prime farmland held in trust by the Commissioners of the Land Office, ensuring this land remains available for ranching and agricultural use. My bill would have required that any solar farms developed on CLO land be designed to allow continued cattle grazing. Although this measure didn’t ultimately become law, I appreciate my fellow lawmakers’ strong support for this proposed reform. I look forward to working with them on future agricultural issues and finding new ways to support and grow this vital industry.

Lastly, I’m looking forward to attending the Oklahoma Petroleum Alliance’s annual meeting in Dallas this week. Energy is one of Oklahoma’s largest and most vital industries. As chairman of the Senate Energy Committee, I feel it’s important to hear from top energy executives about the challenges and opportunities facing the industry in Oklahoma and beyond.

It is a pleasure and a privilege to serve the people of Senate District 28. Don’t hesitate to contact my office if I can be of assistance. Call 405-521-5547 or email Grant.Green@oksenate.gov.

