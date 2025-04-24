LEGISLATIVE COLUMN Committee Deadline

By Rep. John George, District 36

April 24, is the deadline for legislation to be advanced from committees in the opposite legislative chamber. Bills that pass committee are eligible to be considered by the full chamber. Any bills not heard in committee by this deadline are effectively dead for this session.

Three of my House bills passed in Senate committees this week and are now eligible to be considered on the Senate floor.

House Bill 1591 moves three crimes into the 85% sentencing category: domestic abuse by strangulation, domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault and battery upon a law officer. These are some of our most violent offenses and deserve this higher punishment.

House Bill 1592 would create the new offense of organized retail crime. Organized theft rings have increased in number across the state, causing great harm to local retailers and hurting consumers who will have to pay higher prices. This legislation spells out what constitutes this new crime and the punishments to be leveled against the perpetrators. The measure also extends the work of the Organized Retail Crime Task Force through June 1, 2026, and provides that staffing for the task force be provided by the Office of the Attorney General.

House Bill 1597 specifies that if a first responder tells a citizen to stay back 25 feet to allow them to do their job, the citizen will face a misdemeanor if they approach closer than that distance after the request is made. This just keeps the first responder, including law enforcement, and our citizens safe and hopefully will do away with unnecessary confrontations.

Another of my House bills passed the Senate Public Safety Committee the previous week and already is on general order awaiting a vote on the Seante floor.

House Bill 1595 would increase the maximum penalty for both assault and assault and battery. The assault maximum would go from 30 to 90 days, and assault and battery would go from 90 days to six months.

At the same time, I’ve passed a number of Senate bills in House committees. Those now are on the House floor calendar.

One of my bills was amended in the Senate, and one of my bills will need to have the title and enacting clause restored. If they pass the Senate floor, they will return to the House for fourth reading and final passage. Bills that are unamended and that pass the opposite chamber move straight the governor for his consideration of signing them into law.

Also this week, the House observed Ag Day and 4-H Day. So many people in Oklahoma are either in the agriculture industry or directly affected as we all have to eat and wear clothing. And 4-H is just a terrific organization for our youth. It was great to get to recognize both of these groups.

As always, thank you for electing me to serve District 36. Please feel free to reach out with any thoughts or concerns on legislation. I can be reached at (405) 557-7322 or at john.george@okhouse.gov.

