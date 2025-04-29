Luther Friends of the Park Plant Sale is Saturday 

Roll up your sleeves and dig into spring at the Luther Friends of the Park’s annual plant sale this Saturday, May 3, in front of Luther Lumber & Hardware! Every purchase helps sustain the raised-bed community garden at Wildhorse Park—where neighbors grow fresh food, flowers, and a whole lot of joy.

This year’s sale features vibrant, pollinator-friendly plants for your garden or flower beds, including:

Sweet William’s – Cheerful, long-lasting blooms!

– Cheerful, long-lasting blooms! Woodland Phlox – A burst of spring color for shady spots!

– A burst of spring color for shady spots! Bachelor Buttons – Easy, bright blooms butterflies adore!

– Easy, bright blooms butterflies adore! Iris – Striking flowers that make every space glow.

– Striking flowers that make every space glow. Penstemon – Tubular blooms buzzing with happy pollinators

– Tubular blooms buzzing with happy pollinators Plus, tomato plants courtesy of Food and Flowers.Farm!

Bonus: Everyone leaves with a FREE plant—our thanks for supporting Luther’s green spaces!

Why it matters: Friends of the Park is the volunteer force behind Wildhorse Park’s new playground equipment and disc golf course, with a mission to create healthy, fun spaces for all ages. Your support fuels their next big vision! A special thank you to Mary Wolf and Teresa Kennemer for their excellent organization of this event, as well as for their donations of plants, and to Luther Lumber & Hardware for hosting the sale location.

When: Saturday, May 3, 9 am – 3 pm

Where: Luther Lumber & Hardware, 117 E First

Can’t attend? Donations are welcome at Luther Friends of the Park.

Let’s grow together—for Luther’s parks, our families, and the simple joy of digging in the dirt!

