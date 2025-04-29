Community

Luther Friends of the Park Plant Sale is Saturday 

April 29, 2025Last Updated: April 29, 2025
0 4 1 minute read
Friends of the Park Plant Sale
Mossy's Milk Soapery

Roll up your sleeves and dig into spring at the Luther Friends of the Park’s annual plant sale this Saturday, May 3, in front of Luther Lumber & Hardware! Every purchase helps sustain the raised-bed community garden at Wildhorse Park—where neighbors grow fresh food, flowers, and a whole lot of joy.

This year’s sale features vibrant, pollinator-friendly plants for your garden or flower beds, including:

Apple Creek Gang
Paula Fuqua, Realtor
  • Sweet William’s – Cheerful, long-lasting blooms!
  • Woodland Phlox – A burst of spring color for shady spots!
  • Bachelor Buttons – Easy, bright blooms butterflies adore!
  • Iris – Striking flowers that make every space glow.
  • Penstemon – Tubular blooms buzzing with happy pollinators
  • Plus, tomato plants courtesy of Food and Flowers.Farm!

Bonus: Everyone leaves with a FREE plant—our thanks for supporting Luther’s green spaces!

Why it matters: Friends of the Park is the volunteer force behind Wildhorse Park’s new playground equipment and disc golf course, with a mission to create healthy, fun spaces for all ages. Your support fuels their next big vision! A special thank you to Mary Wolf and Teresa Kennemer for their excellent organization of this event, as well as for their donations of plants, and to Luther Lumber & Hardware for hosting the sale location.

Related Articles

When: Saturday, May 3, 9 am – 3 pm
Where: Luther Lumber & Hardware, 117 E First
Can’t attend? Donations are welcome at Luther Friends of the Park.

Leaders in Sediment Control
Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home

Let’s grow together—for Luther’s parks, our families, and the simple joy of digging in the dirt!

Oklahoma Country Homes

Discover more from Luther Register News

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Fields Youngblood Water Well Drilling
Tags
April 29, 2025Last Updated: April 29, 2025
0 4 1 minute read
Show More
Sam's Tree Service
Thoughts?

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Articles

Oklahoma High Schoolers Talk to Legislators About Youth Vaping and Obesity

March 25, 2025

How a 30-Foot Sign on Route 66 Could Transform the Future of Luther, Oklahoma

March 25, 2025

Join the Scrub Squad: Help Our Heroes Shine!

March 21, 2025

Red Cross and Partners Schedule One-Stop Shop Assistance Events

March 20, 2025
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved  | Luther Register News
Luther Register News, PO Box 311, Luther, OK 73054
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker