APPLICATION Luther Pecan Festival, Nov 8 – 9, 2025

2025 Luther Pecan Festival – Vendor Application

November 8–9 | Downtown + The Orchard

Luther, Oklahoma

Thank you for your interest in the Luther Pecan Festival! We have a big festival planned, and we hope you will be part of it. The application is below with the non-refundable $10 fee. We’ll review it and let you know as soon as we can about your acceptance, along with an invoice.

This year’s festival spans TWO vibrant locations, each with its own charm—and we want you to be part of it!

Choose Your Vibe:

The heart of the festival! A shopper’s paradise for . Think: artisan crafts, art, jewelry, boutiques, skincare, small-batch treats, and pecan everything! Plus all of the Food Truck Favorites. The Orchard: A family fun zone with games, pony rides, kid-friendly eats, and rustic charm. Perfect for activity vendors, interactive experiences, and food trucks catering to families.

Shuttles run between venues all weekend, so vendors at either location get double the exposure!

Why Apply?

(limited spots!) Promoted statewide as Oklahoma’s favorite fall tradition

Ready to join? Pick your venue and let’s make this year unforgettable!

Applicants will hear back about acceptance within two weeks with an invoice if accepted. For questions, please email dawnshelton@lutherregister.news. Thank you!

