APPLICATION Luther Pecan Festival, Nov 8 – 9, 2025

May 23, 2025Last Updated: May 27, 2025
2025 Luther Pecan Festival – Vendor Application

November 8–9 | Downtown + The Orchard
Luther, Oklahoma

Thank you for your interest in the Luther Pecan Festival! We have a big festival planned, and we hope you will be part of it. The application is below with the non-refundable $10 fee. We’ll review it and let you know as soon as we can about your acceptance, along with an invoice.

This year’s festival spans TWO vibrant locations, each with its own charm—and we want you to be part of it!

Choose Your Vibe:

  • Downtown: The heart of the festival! A shopper’s paradise for unique, handcrafted goods, specialty foods, and festive holiday finds. Think: artisan crafts, art, jewelry, boutiques, skincare, small-batch treats, and pecan everything! Plus all of the Food Truck Favorites.
  • The Orchard: A family fun zone with games, pony rides, kid-friendly eats, and rustic charm. Perfect for activity vendors, interactive experiences, and food trucks catering to families.

Shuttles run between venues all weekend, so vendors at either location get double the exposure!

Why Apply?

  • 10,000+ attendees hungry for holiday shopping & fun
  • Curated vendor mix (limited spots!)
  • Promoted statewide as Oklahoma’s favorite fall tradition

Ready to join? Pick your venue and let’s make this year unforgettable!

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tell Us About You

Contact Name

Tell Us About Your Business (choose category below).

Tell us about your art, small-batch or uniquely curated goods. The Luther Pecan Festival prioritizes local artisans, passionate side-hustlers, and specialty food makers – think holiday-ready items shoppers can’t find elsewhere! Be specific about what makes your products special. (A limited number of MLMs will be considered).
Perfect for realtors, car dealers, healthcare, and service businesses! Get prime visibility with 10,000+ holiday shoppers—no products needed. Includes 10×10 space for branding, demos, or lead generation.
Share some of your festival menu items – bonus points for pecan-inspired offerings! The Luther Pecan Festival attracts hungry crowds eager for unique eats.
Please choose (by clicking) your likely category (payment not required with pre-appliction).
Two-Day Event
This is a two-day event. However, single-day vendors will be considered. NOTE: Single-day vendors will be placed near exits for easier load-in/out. Two-day vendors receive central locations.
Click or drag files to this area to upload. You can upload up to 5 files.
Load us up with photos! Your best products. Your booth setup. Bonus points for pictures of YOU smiling!
Price: $10.00
This small fee helps cover administrative costs and ensures serious applicants. If approved, you’ll receive the full vendor agreement with payment details. Not an automatic acceptance—all applications are reviewed.

Vendor Authorizations

Clear Signature

Applicants will hear back about acceptance within two weeks with an invoice if accepted. For questions, please email dawnshelton@lutherregister.news. Thank you!

