FULL APP | Luther Pecan Festival 2025

Welcome, Future Luther Pecan Festival Vendor!

Thank you for choosing to be part of the Luther Pecan Festival—we’re thrilled you’re here! This event is all about celebrating community, flavor, and local craftsmanship, and you are a big part of what makes it special.

As a pre-approved (click link if you have not applied yet) vendor, you’re in for an exceptional experience, including:

Exclusive Vendor Party at the Orchard – Kick off the festivities with food, fun, and networking under the pecan trees.

– Kick off the festivities with food, fun, and networking under the pecan trees. Downtown Hospitality Room – Take a break, recharge, and enjoy complimentary refreshments.

– Take a break, recharge, and enjoy complimentary refreshments. Shuttle Service – Easy access between the orchard and downtown venues all weekend. (NOTE: distance is just more than a quarter mile away.)

Ready to lock in your spot? Complete the form below to finalize your participation and submit your payment. We can’t wait to showcase your business to thousands of eager visitors!

Already pre-approved? Submit your full application now.

If you have any questions at all before you submit, I’m just an email away dawnshelton@lutherregister.news.

