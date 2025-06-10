Pecan Festival

FULL APP | Luther Pecan Festival 2025

June 10, 2025Last Updated: June 10, 2025
Welcome, Future Luther Pecan Festival Vendor!

Thank you for choosing to be part of the Luther Pecan Festival—we’re thrilled you’re here! This event is all about celebrating community, flavor, and local craftsmanship, and you are a big part of what makes it special.

As a pre-approved (click link if you have not applied yet) vendor, you’re in for an exceptional experience, including:

  • Exclusive Vendor Party at the Orchard – Kick off the festivities with food, fun, and networking under the pecan trees.
  • Downtown Hospitality Room – Take a break, recharge, and enjoy complimentary refreshments.
  • Shuttle Service – Easy access between the orchard and downtown venues all weekend. (NOTE: distance is just more than a quarter mile away.)

Ready to lock in your spot? Complete the form below to finalize your participation and submit your payment. We can’t wait to showcase your business to thousands of eager visitors!

Already pre-approved? Submit your full application now.
If you have any questions at all before you submit, I’m just an email away dawnshelton@lutherregister.news.

2025 Luther Pecan Fest Full Application
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Is your information including name, email, and address the same as you listed on your application?
If yes, then skip to SECTION TWO.
Your Name
Mailing Address
Paste your social media links. It helps with promotion and tagging!

SECTION TWO

NOTE: Choose (click) “Downtown” or “Orchard” to lock in your spot.
This is a chance to highlight your brand while we promote the festival’s vibrant vendor community. Your answer could be featured in our marketing—helping you attract more customers and reinforcing why shoppers should visit your booth!
Interested in exploring a trade or in-kind partnership (e.g., cross-promotion, product/service exchange) instead of standard vendor fees? Briefly describe your proposal below. Very limited availability.

DOWNTOWN

The Luther Pecan Festival will have TWO locations on TWO days on Nov 8-9, 2025! This section is for DOWNTOWN artists and food trucks geared toward adult shopping. (The orchard will be family focused with kids’ activities, shopping, games.) SHUTTLE PROVIDED between festival locations to maximize our attendees’ experiences!
Vendor Fees for DOWNTOWN LUTHER
🛍️ Focus: Local artisans, small-batch makers, unique holiday shopping, and delicious food! NOTE: Business Showcase. If you don’t have products to sell but want access to our 10,000+ expected visitors, this is the choice for you.
Please enter your Oklahoma sales tax permit number. If a permit is not required, just type NA.
I know you are working hard to follow and comply with the new “Food Truck Freedom Act” for all-in-one licensing. Just type in above your plan.
Click or drag a file to this area to upload.
Please upload your state food truck permit.
DOWNTOWN FOOD TRUCKS (two days)
Food TRUCK option is for a full menu (meal). Food CART option is for specialty items like beverages, or single items.
Feed A First Responder
Click if you want your name added to a voucher to provide a meal to First Responders who keep us safe at the festival. (Turn in coupons to redeem $10 for each coupon.)

Family Fun Zone at the Orchard

A kid-friendly wonderland with pony rides, carnival games, young entrepreneurs, and treats! Why Vendors WIll Love the Orchard: ✅ Targeted foot traffic from families seeking activities. ✅ Lower fees than downtown (with shuttle access to both crowds). ✅ Charming backdrop of pecan trees for photos/social media.
ORCHARD VENDORS AND FOOD TRUCKS
Ideal for: Kid-friendly food, Interactive attractions, Young entrepreneurs.

ALL VENDORS

Terms and Conditions

All vendors are responsible for their entire booth set up. (tents, tables, chairs, extension cords, lights,  displays, signs, etc.)
Electricity will not be available for vendors. Quiet generators must be used.
Vendors should provide a valid Oklahoma Sales Tax permit and/or an Oklahoma Food License permit.
All vendors must pre-select a setup time. Setup for vendors begins at 2 pm on Friday, Nov. 7, or at daylight on Nov. 8. Festival hours are Saturday 10 am – 5 pm, and Sunday, 10 am – 4pm. Vendors are not allowed to leave early unless they sellout, but should not disrupt their neighbor vendors. (Plan well!)
This is an OUTDOOR event, and most vendors will set up in the middle of the streets and will have neighbors in a layout that maximizes the flow of shoppers. Plan to secure your tent against wind. Layout and final details and instructions will be emailed the week of the festival.
This is an OUTDOOR event. In the instance of a forecasted extreme weather event, The Luther Emergency Management will decide on any cancellations (severe thunderstorm, flood, or tornado.) Vendors are responsible for “rain and wind proofing” their setup. Refunds will not be offered.
No vehicles are allowed in the artist area after the show begins unless your vehicle is part of your display. Vehicles are allowed during setup but PLEASE be patient and plan to safely and cautiously maneuver in and around other vendors. Overnight security on Friday and Saturday will be provided.
Vendors and food trucks will conduct their own monetary transactions. (Local sales tax is 8.5%.) Artists will remit their own sales tax to the State of Oklahoma. A sales tax permit number must be provided if applicable. Artists must clean the booth area and leave nothing when the festival ends. Please do not leave your trash here for us to clean up.
I authorize the Luther Pecan Festival (Luther Register News/Shelton Media) to create, reproduce, exhibit, publish, or distribute any likeness of myself or business for use in online and marketing materials for the express purpose of promoting the Luther Pecan Festival.

The Luther Pecan Festival, Town of Luther,  Shelton Media/The Luther Register, and the Orchard on 66 (Couch Pecans)  are not responsible for accidents, loss or damage to property.

Clear Signature
$0.00
Additional payment options include: Mail: Luther Pecan Festival, PO Box 311 Luther, OK 73054 PayPal: dawnshelton@lutherregister.news VENMO: @Luther-Register Cash App: $LutherRegisterNews
Save and Resume Later

