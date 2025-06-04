Public Hearing Alert: Luther’s FY Budget Up for Discussion

Luther residents, it’s time to talk dollars and sense! The Town of Luther invites you to a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2025-2026 budget, projected at $1,466,190—a dip from the past two years, and $433,860 for the Luther Public Works Authority. Join us on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 7:00 PM at Town Hall, 108 S Main St, to dive into the town’s revenue streams and expenses.

The Town and Luther Public Works Authority are proud of last year’s wins despite tight budgets: a dazzling new Route 66 lighted sign, a state-of-the-art fire department pumper/tanker, progress on a Highway 66 floodplain study to spark future growth, and a nearly complete Public Works shop building, set for summer 2025. Incidentally, all of those projects were funded with grants. New businesses are boosting Luther’s vibe, despite empty downtown buildings, and with rising costs and economic shifts, as well as big potential proposals, the budget public hearing is a chance to weigh in on the numbers. However, there is not much time, as this budget must be finalized to take effect by July 1. Find budget details below, Town Hall or on the Town’s website townoflutherok.com or at the hearing.

The Annual Luther Register News Whine (With a Community Cheer):

We’re thrilled to share this notice for free at Luther Register News, because championing our community is what we do—paywall-free and fueled by your support. But here’s the odd twist: Oklahoma law (Title 25 O.S. § 106) says only print newspapers with “paid circulation” are qualified to publish legal notices. So, the Town pays to run their public hearing notice in the Journal Record in Oklahoma City. Most municipalities and governments at the county or state level publish their own public notice information, like the Town of Luther does, and also pay money to post it in newspapers where it might not be seen by the intended audience. This concludes my annual whine!

