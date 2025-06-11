Feds Offer Help to Luther Wild Fire Victims

FEMA News Release – In coordination with the State of Oklahoma, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be supporting two community pop-up events this week to help survivors of the March wildfires. The first one is in Luther on Thursday, June 12.

Residents can visit the one-day pop-up sites to meet with representatives from FEMA and SBA. Representatives can assist with registrations, checking the status of applications, and answering questions regarding disaster assistance. No appointment is necessary.

The pop-up site locations and hours are:

Luther Community Center

18120 Hogback Road, Luther, OK 73054

9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Thursday, June 12

Meridian Fire Department

12250 Highway 105m Guthrie, OK 73058

9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Saturday, June 14

SBA Offers Low-Interest Disaster Loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofit organizations and businesses of any size. The SBA disaster loan program is designed to help survivors with their long-term recovery needs. Oklahomans can also apply for an SBA disaster loan online at SBA.gov/disaster or by calling 800-659-2955 . SBA representatives are also available to provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants at:



Carney High School

203 Carney Street

Carney, OK 74832

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday

Logan County Courthouse Annex

Old Girl Scout Room

312 East Harrison Avenue

Guthrie, OK 73044

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday

Homeowners and renters in Cleveland, Creek, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pawnee, and Payne counties affected by the March 14-21 wildfires may be eligible for FEMA assistance for losses not covered by insurance. Survivors do not have to visit a community site to register for FEMA Assistance. To apply, homeowners and renters can:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube

For the latest information about Oklahoma’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4866. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available. (Press 2 for Spanish).

