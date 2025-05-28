Community
Trending

Georgia Energy Company to Pitch Project to Luther Town Board

May 28, 2025Last Updated: May 28, 2025
0 283 1 minute read

An Atlanta-based company named Beltline Energy is appearing at the Luther Town Board of Trustees’ meeting Thursday evening with a presentation “regarding potential location of a project within the Town of Luther, related discussion and introduction of the project to the Board of Trustees.”

Raise your hand if you’ve been reading up. Beltline’s website mentions solar power, real estate development, and data centers. If you did an internet search on “what is a data center?” – it’s likely a data center helped give you the information faster than you could peck out your opinion on social media. 

While Beltline facilitates data centers – the facilities that house massive computer servers that store, process information, and make AI possible – their emphasis is also on solar farms, with more than 60, most of which are located in Georgia. Two of their largest solar farms are in Texas, spanning over 275 acres each. Luther’s town limits only stretch across 15 miles, while most of it is zoned for agricultural use. 

The meeting is an invitation for Luther to research, listen, and engage in discussion.

Related Articles

Long-Awaited Zoning Review

Incidentally, a zoning review for the town has been on the back burner for several years due to various reasons, one of which is that the work is time-consuming and requires sustained, dedicated attention from volunteers who serve on the Planning Commission. Three Planning Commission spots are vacant, and the elected Town Board is expected to consider interested applicants at Thursday’s meeting. The Luther Planning Commission would likely be the first bureaucratic stop for any proposed project that requires a zoning variance for a business or industrial use on land zoned for agricultural or residential.

Budget Time

Meanwhile, the Special Meeting also includes discussion on the town’s budgets for the next fiscal year. It’s crunch time for the board and staff to present a proposed budget, conduct a public hearing, and approve it before the end of June. Last year, the town operated on about $1.7 million, while the Public Works Authority’s operating budget was in the range of $525,000.

Meeting Details:

Discover more from Luther Register News

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Fields Youngblood Water Well Drilling
Tags
May 28, 2025Last Updated: May 28, 2025
0 283 1 minute read
Show More
Sam's Tree Service
Thoughts?

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Check Also
Close

Related Articles

Pulitzer Winners, Legends, and … Me? Luther Register Publisher’s Journalism Hall of Fame Reflection

May 8, 2025

Third Saturdays Bring New Energy to Downtown Luther: Merchants Rally to Revitalize Main Street

May 7, 2025

Incarcerated Women Find Their Voices Through Journalism

May 2, 2025

Route 66 Centennial Grants Flow to Oklahoma Towns – While $1M Goes to Marketing

April 30, 2025
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved  | Luther Register News
Luther Register News, PO Box 311, Luther, OK 73054
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker