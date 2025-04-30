Route 66 Centennial Grants Flow to Oklahoma Towns – While $1M Goes to Marketing

\nFor a grant writer, the day you find out if your project gets a thumbs-up or down is pure adrenaline. It\u2019s Christmas Eve for dreamers\u2014the validation of months of work, and starry-eyed hope for what your project could do, or the gut-punch that sends you back to the drawing board.\n\n\n\nSince last Thursday's grant day meeting, the Oklahoma Project 66 Grant Commission has been making 38 of those contacts. Ten projects got the thumbs up; the rest will try again or seek funding elsewhere. For towns along the Mother Road, these grants\u2014$5.5 million awarded this round\u2014are lifelines to small business success ahead of Route 66\u2019s 2026 centennial and beyond.\n\n\n\nLuther knows the drill. It\u2019s already won three grants: the now-completed "Visit Luther" sign applied for by the Town of Luther, plus ongoing work by the non-profit applicants,\u00a0the Threatt Filling Station and Tillman Cemetery. But this round, the biggest winner wasn\u2019t located in a city or town \u2014it was the state\u2019s unfunded Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission, which snagged $1.4 million (20% of total funding) to be administered by the Tulsa Community Foundation.\n\n\n\nThe Luther Register attended last week\u2019s meeting, where approvals were announced verbally without any documentation being provided. After follow-up requests to an Open Records request to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, which receives a portion of the grant\u2019s appropriation, the grant awardees\u2019 list arrived in the LRN inbox on Wednesday afternoon.\n\n\n\nCourtesy of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.\n\n\n\nThe Big-Ticket Items Awarded to the 66 Centennial Commission\n\n\n\n\n$1 million: For a \u201cnational and international marketing blitz\u201d to promote Route 66 tourism. (Note: No details yet on whether Oklahoma media will see any of these ad dollars.)\n\n\n\n$406,000: To install six-foot Route 66 shield monuments in all Oklahoma Route 66 communities and districts, wrapped in local artwork.\n\n\n\n\nUncommon Grounds received a $300,000 grant. Photo from uncommonground.org\n\n\n\nThe Brick-and-Mortar, Sculpture, Trash Bag, and Eagles Nest Winners\n\n\n\n\nDavenport ($30,000): A monument to the town\u2019s Route 66 past and future.\n\n\n\nCanute ($695,000): Restoring the Hi-De-Hi Diner into a \u201cVillage Hub\u201d with domino-playing storytellers, plus reviving the Cotton Boll Motel neon sign.\n\n\n\nClaremore Museum of History ($504,267): Transforming land once owned by Will Rogers\u2019 father into an expanded tribute to Rogers, Patti Page, Oklahoma!\u2019s \u201cSurrey with the Fringe on Top,\u201d and Andy Payne\u2019s jersey worn when he won the cross-country foot race on Route 66.\n\n\n\nBristow Historical Society ($774,677): Relocating and relighting the 102-foot Chrysler Tower, the tallest freestanding neon sign on Route 66.\n\n\n\nWest OK Co-Op ($968,000): A 400-foot double-sided art structure over Clinton\u2019s 1926 Route 66 strip.\n\n\n\nUncommon Ground Sculpture Park (Edmond, $300,000): A 37-foot \u201cEagle\u2019s Nest\u201d climbing sculpture made from oil pipe.\n\n\n\nRivers Edge Arts Society (Sayre, $50,000): A 30-foot Route 66 shield inside a giant horseshoe.\n\n\n\nElk City Chamber ($211,250): Lighting up Rig #114 as a tourist attraction.\n\n\n\nThe Church Studio (Tulsa, $292,894): A massive metal egg replicating Leon Russell\u2019s Shelter Records logo.\n\n\n\nKeep Oklahoma Beautiful ($175,000): A statewide border-to-border initiative for beautification, litter remediation, education, and environmental projects.\u00a0\n\n\n\n\nCourtesy of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce\n\n\n\nDoes that make you want to plan a Route 66 trip in Oklahoma next year? Maybe it should be part of Oklahoma History classes! Some of these projects may be completed by then, along with the other projects announced in\u00a0Rounds One\u00a0and\u00a0Two, including Midpoint Corridor projects of a splash pad in Wellston and neon signs in Stroud. Even if the timing doesn't jive with competitive bids, construction delays, supply chain issues, and other Murphy's Law obstacles, Route 66 will still be around long after the centennial. And it will still beckon everyone to take the Great American Road Trip right through Oklahoma! \n\n\n\nThe Ones That Got Away\n\n\n\nThe Luther Historical Society\u2019s bid to renovate a Main Street veterans\u2019 memorial space scored mid-pack with its grant proposal but missed funding, again. Arcadia also struck out. With $200,000 left unspent, plus additional infusions from state coffers, the next competitive grant round opens August 15 with awards expected in November, just weeks before the Route 66 centennial begins.\n\n\n\nThe Ripple Effect:Since the \u201cVisit Luther\u201d sign appeared on Route 66, downtown merchants are seeing the effects of \u201cfollowing the arrow\u201d on the sign. Merchants report increased foot traffic, curious travelers snapping photos, and locals lingering longer.\u00a0\n\n\n\n\nhttps:\/\/lutherregister.news\/2025\/04\/16\/visit-luther-sign-dedication-draws-crowds-boosts-business-and-celebrates-route-66-spirit\/\n\n\n\n\nThe Proof:\n\n\n\n\nThird Saturday Markets: Kicking off on May 17, these summer markets will highlight shops, street vendors, maybe live music, and lots of energetic fun.\n\n\n\nLuther Business Alliance: Spearheaded by Cindy Harris (of Main Street\u2019s CD Harris Designs), this new coalition aims to harness the momentum\u2014think collaborative promotions, beautification projects, and planning events like the Luther Pecan Festival held in November (a big announcement about PFest is coming soon!).\u00a0\n\n\n\nSoap Box Derby (May 31) by the Luther Fire Department and Opus Entertainment.\n\n\n\nMidpoint Corridor Road Rally (June 7) between Edmond and Sapulpa \n\n\n\nJust wait until the electricity work with OGE is complete to permanently light up the sign. The nighttime version of the Visit Luther sign is even more glorious and begs for evening dance parties and sunset picnics!\u00a0\n\n\n\n\n\u201cWorld, meet our Mother Road glow-up!\u201dOklahoma\u2019s betting big on a centennial facelift\u2014neon, monuments, ad campaigns\u2014to cement its claim as Route 66\u2019s best stretch between Chicago and Santa Monica.\n\n\n\n\n