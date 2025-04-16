“Visit Luther” Sign Dedication Draws Crowds, Boosts Business, and Celebrates Route 66 Spirit

Last Friday’s dedication of Luther’s new “Visit Luther” sign brought excitement, visitors, and renewed energy to downtown. About 100 people—including state leaders, Route 66 travelers, and local residents—gathered on April 11 to celebrate the town’s latest landmark. The event even caught the attention of a cross-country road-tripper driving from Santa Monica to Chicago, who stopped to join the festivities and left with a Luther t-shirt, a pecan cookie, a sample from Luther’s Wildhorse Canyon Farms Winery, and an invitation to explore more of Main Street.

A dozen vintage cars lined the streets, adding to the nostalgic charm, while downtown businesses reported record sales and enthusiastic foot traffic.

Kicking off the dedication was a performance by the barbershop quartet Locky, with a rousing rendition of “Oklahoma,” followed by Luther Mayor Terry Arps sharing his appreciation. “We’re a small town with a rich history that’s also making its way forward into the future. Sometimes when I view Luther, I view it kind of like a string of pearls up and down the route, or the path of Route 66, a place where people can live and can prosper, also where, fortunately, those travelers on Mother Road can stop and enjoy our towns with us.”

APPRECIATION

First and foremost is the Route 66 Project Grant which provided funding for the site.

Second, the Stroud family, Mark and Teri, who provided the site itself, where this now stands. Cameron Eagle of the Ink Ranch for the design. And then there’s G&S Signs, which did the actual construction and installation – Luther Mayor Terry Arps Related Articles Route 66 Centennial Grants Flow to Oklahoma Towns – While $1M Goes to Marketing

State Leaders Praise Luther’s Momentum

Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, a vocal advocate for Route 66’s economic potential, delivered a passionate keynote. “Tourism is the front door to economic development in Oklahoma,” he said, emphasizing the state’s unmatched investment in Route 66 communities. “We have more miles of ‘real America’ than any other state—400 drivable miles of this road. When families turn off the news and say, ‘Let’s go find America again,’ they show up in Luther. They leave with smiles because of towns like yours: flags, friendly faces, and hardworking people.”

Pinnell highlighted the ripple effects of projects like Luther’s sign, noting how public investments spur private growth. “Entrepreneurs here are betting on Route 66—and we’ll have your back. But we need cities and businesses to step up, too. Luther’s doing it right.”

Oklahoma County Commissioner Myles Davidson echoed the sentiment, calling the event “the best project kickoff we’ve had” and praising Luther’s “show of strength and unity.” Other officials, including Rep. John George and Sen. Grant Green, applauded the design and the town’s potential as a Route 66 destination.

Other event highlights included Cindy Harris Baker serving as emcee, and Locky closing it out with a harmonious rendition of “(Get Your Kicks) Route 66.” Before the event transitioned to photo opps, chatting, and “following the arrow” downtown, there was a generator-powered sneak peak of how the sign will look when it’s permanently lighted, beautifully visible during the daytime. For those who saw it at night, before the generator fuel ran out, the sign magically revealed an entirely different look, creating “two signs” with one grant.

Sign designed by Cam Eagle of Ink Ranch and fabricated by G&S Signs. The sign was made possible by an OK Rt 66 Project grant.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell spoke at the Visit Luther sign ceremony on Route 66

Sen Grant Green represents Rt 66 towns along the Midpoint Corridor

State Rep. John George said the grant project was funded by the Oklahoma Legislature to help Rt 66 towns like Luther.

County Commissioner Myles Davidson applauded the unity surrounding promoting our part of Route 66.

The Downtown Market was a hit – street sales, live music, and an impromptu reunion picture of “116 Alumni” – Neil, Dawn, Morian, Callan, and Amy.

Downtown Businesses Reap the Benefits

Local shop owners shared glowing feedback about the event’s impact:

Oklahoma Country Homes

Cindy Harris Baker (CD Harris Designs) called it their "biggest day of sales," equaling their entire March revenue. New visitors were amazed by the store's offerings, and even Luther's police captain praised the vibrant atmosphere, suggesting similar events be held monthly.

Valarie Braxton (Luther Historical Society) loved seeing downtown come alive with happy, curious visitors. She noted how the Veterans Memorial became a hub for community connection—exactly as envisioned.

Jamie Harwick (Glassic Designs) fielded questions from newcomers and caught the attention of a Route 66 magazine, which discussed featuring the shop in next year's Centennial celebrations.

Pam Simmons (Rustic Farm) welcomed both loyal and new customers, with many promising to return.

Chris Ivich (Luther Historical Society) reported a steady stream of visitors drawn to displays of local artifacts and a hot dog lunch, calling it a fun and successful event to build on.

What’s Next? A Glowing Celebration!

The party isn’t over yet! When the “Visit Luther” sign lights up permanently, the town will throw another celebration—this time under the glow of its new Route 66 beacon at the pecan orchard in Luther on Route 66. Watch for more regular events in Luther leading up to the Route 66 Centennial in 2026.

“This is just the beginning,” said Lt. Gov. Pinnell. “Let’s make sure the world knows: Route 66 is the Main Street of America.”

The near completion of the new sign is just one major step toward ushering in more growth and momentum to share Luther with all who travel the Mother Road. Downtown businesses are forming a new alliance, and summer daytime events are being planned on the third Saturday of each month, starting in May.

Stay tuned for the lighting ceremony date—and keep sharing your event photos! #VisitLutherOK #LutherOK66

(Apr 17) This article was updated to include comments from Mayor Terry Arps (once I recovered all of my audio from the event), and the exciting new plans for downtown. – dawn

