Third Saturdays Bring New Energy to Downtown Luther: Merchants Rally to Revitalize Main Street

LUTHER, OK—This summer, downtown Luther roars to life on Third Saturdays, with merchants transforming Main Street into a monthly hub of shopping, food, and small-town magic. The first extravaganza kicks off Saturday, May 17.

The push follows last month’s electric Visit Luther event, where a barbershop quartet serenaded, musician Zac Copeland jammed, cinnamon roll vendors teased our sweet tooths, and bustling sidewalks proved downtown’s potential. Now, businesses are doubling down with a recurring party designed to lure locals away from online carts and OKC’s big-box strips.

Proclaiming Third Saturdays as the town’s new “emphasis day,” downtown businesses will host monthly extravaganzas all summer, kicking off May 17 from 10 am – 3 pm. The goal is to recapture the camaraderie of that bustling Friday, and other events like the Soap Box Derby (May 31), Midpoint Corridor Road Rally (June 7), and the Luther Pecan Festival (Nov. 8 -9). The momentum of celebrating Route 66, and the town’s new sign (with an arrow pointing to downtown), is designed to help.

Leading the charge is Cindy Harris Baker—owner of CD Harris Designs, town trustee, and relentless advocate for Luther’s growth. A transplant who fell for Luther’s charm, Baker opened her storefront, joined local government, and now spearheads efforts to fill empty buildings and attract businesses that tempt residents away from online shopping and OKC’s big-box allure.

“We saw what happens when people experience downtown instead of driving through it,” says Baker. “That energy—the live music, the smells, the conversations—it’s contagious. Third Saturdays are our way of saying, ‘Let’s do this again. And again.’”

Third Saturday Highlights:

Local makers & food vendors downtown

downtown Storefront promotions

promotions Family-friendly buzz—with plans to grow each month

The Stakes:

With Oklahoma City just 15 miles away, the fight for Luther’s commercial soul is real. But Harris insists momentum is building: “Empty storefronts are blank canvases. This is how we paint them.”

The Details: Third Saturdays run from May–October. Vendors welcome—contact Harris at 904-699-4209, or stop by CH Harris Designs on Main Street (buy something at her shop and at all of our Luther stores while you’re at it!)

