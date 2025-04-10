LEGISLATIVE COLUMN Visit Luther Sign Celebration is Friday

Senate Bills Pass in House Committees

By Rep. John George

This week in the House has been busy with packed committee hearings. Several of the bills I authored passed in Criminal Judiciary.

Senate Bill 54 would add elements to the aggravated DUI definition, which currently consists of a blood alcohol of .15 or higher. This would add that if a person was intoxicated and involved in a motor vehicle crash, was driving the wrong way, driving while eluding law enforcement, driving in excess of 20 miles per hour over the speed limit, driving with a minor, reckless driving, all could all be used as elements to make this aggravated DUI. It would increase fines and would require the increased use of an ignition interlock device

Senate Bill 369 would expand the scope of aggravated assault and battery on a law enforcement officer to include strangulation. Right now, if someone chokes a police officer, it’s simple assault and battery.

Senate Bill 607 is a request from the District Attorney’s Association that would allow hearsay in domestic violence cases except for at trial. Victims’ statements to officers and when applying for a victim protection order (VPO) could be used without the victim being present in court proceedings.

Senate Bill 631 is another request from the District Attorney’s Association that would add shooting into a dwelling to the list of crimes for which a perpetrator would have to serve 85% of their sentence. It also adds the perpetrators of any attempt, conspiracy, or solicitation of any of the crimes in the 85% category to serve 85% of the sentence. A person attempting to commit murder or rape, for instance, would now be subject to an 85% sentence.

Senate Bill 786 would increase the fine for transporting intoxicating beverages outside their original package from $100 to $250. This also would prohibit any person from consuming marijuana while operating a motor vehicle on a public highway, and would prohibit the consumption of marijuana by second-hand smoke while operating a motor vehicle, It would prohibit the possession of open containers of marijuana in the passenger area of a vehicle, much like what we do for alcohol.

Senate Bill 871 would specify that if someone causes an accident resulting in great bodily injury or death while eluding law enforcement, they would be charged with aggravated eluding. This would increase the sentence from one to five years to five to seven years. This charge would also be added to the list of 85% crimes.

Back home in the district, I’ll be taking part in the Visit Luther sign dedication ceremony on Friday, along Route 66 just west of Luther Road. This sign is possible because of an Oklahoma Route 66 Revitalization Grant and will help attract visitors to this community in our district. The ceremony will feature live entertainment and more. I encourage everyone to come out; it starts at 10 a.m.

As always, thank you for electing me to serve District 36. Please feel free to reach out with any thoughts or concerns on legislation. I can be reached at (405) 557-7322 or at john.george@okhouse.gov.

