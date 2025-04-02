LEGISLATIVE COLUMN House Committees Consider



This week, the House began hearing Senate bills in various policy committees. We have until April 10 to pass bills from this first committee step. Then bills move to oversight and full Appropriations & Budget.

I am carrying seven Senate bills that made it to the House. All but one have been referred to the Criminal Judiciary Committee. Here’s a look at a few:

Senate Bill 54 expands the definition of aggravated DUI to include individuals convicted of driving under the influence while also committing offenses such as causing a motor vehicle incident, eluding police, speeding more than 10 mph over the speed limit in a school zone, or while a minor is in the vehicle, among other offenses outlined in the bill.

Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore is the Senate author of the bill. I agree with his explanation that this expanded definition of current statute sends a message that impaired driving combined with risky behavior will not be tolerated. Too many people are adversely affected by drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or other dangerous substances, and this measure will better protect the public.

Senate Bill 369 would expand the scope of aggravated assault and battery on a law enforcement officer to include the act of strangulation. The Senate author is Sen. Kelly Hines, R-Edmond. The bill is a request from the Oklahoma law enforcement community that seeks to protect our men and women in blue by strengthening the penalty for strangling an officer. The penalty would change from not more than five years to not less than five years.

Senate Bill 3 has been referred to the Agriculture Committee. This would prohibit land application of sewage sludge and biosolid materials after July 1, 2027, and keep the Department of Environmental Quality from issuing any new permit for this after that date. Any person issued a permit before that date must submit a plan for full cessation of such use and shall reduce the amount of biosolids by at least 25% by Sept. 1 this year and by 50% by Sept. 1, 2026.

The Senate author of the bill, Sen. Grant Green, R-Wellston, said the intent is to protect public health and safety. Biosolids are recovered from the sewage treatment process and can be used as fertilizer, but there’s been much concern about whether these are safe for humans and wildlife and also the smell. Best to err on the side of safety.

I’ll describe the rest of the Senate bills I’m carrying in a future column.

As always, thank you for electing me to serve District 36. Please feel free to reach out with any thoughts or concerns on legislation. I can be reached at (405) 557-7322 or at john.george@okhouse.gov.

Oklahoma Country Homes

Rep. John George, a Republican, serves District 36 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Cleveland and Oklahoma counties.

