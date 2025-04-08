“VISIT LUTHER” Sign Dedication Celebrates Past, Present and Future on Route 66

Luther, OK — This Friday, April 11, 2025, the Town of Luther unveils its new “VISIT LUTHER” sign—a vibrant beacon funded by a $77,000 Oklahoma Route 66 Project grant—planted on land donated by the pecan orchard. More than wayfinding, it’s a customized invitation: The sign’s bold arrow points south to Main Street, where just a quarter-mile off the Mother Road, travelers will find Luther’s thriving shops, eateries, and parks waiting to welcome them.

But the dedication is just phase one. After the 10:00 AM ceremony – complete with barbershop harmonies from LOCKY, vintage cars, and a toast with Wildhorse Canyon Farms wine or Big R Coffee Company – the party rolls downtown for:

Sidewalk sales at Rustic Farm, Glassic Designs, and CD Harris Design Co.

Live music

Chicks at Luther Hardware & Lumber (plus vintage toys and t-shirts)

$5 shakes/teas at Main Street Nutrition

Why Luther? A Route 66 Story

A century ago, the Ozark Trail marker at Main and First Streets signaled Luther’s place in cross-country travel. Today, that legacy lives on through:

New investments : The Plaza on 66 (Conoco) $500,000 renovation (with fresh restrooms, coolers—and plans for the Shack’s comeback to Luther – in the location that first put them on the map)

: The (with fresh restrooms, coolers—and plans for the Shack’s comeback to Luther – in the location that first put them on the map) Coming attractions : The Threatt Filling Station restoration, Tillman Cemetery preservation, and the Historical Society’s plans for a downtown community hub

: The restoration, preservation, and the plans for a downtown community hub Natural gems: The Route 66 DiscGolf Course at Wildhorse Park and renewed Booker T. Washington Park interest.

Dedication Day Highlights | Friday, April 11, 2025

10:00 AM | Pecan Orchard Site

Speeches from Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell , Mayor Terry Arps , County Commissioner Myles Davidson , State Rep. John George , and more

Toast with local sips of coffee or wine

LOCKY Quartet singing "Route 66"

11:00 AM–1:00 PM | Downtown Festivities

Balloon-decked deals at Luther Hardware

at Luther Hardware Historical Society fundraiser (hot dogs + artifact displays)

fundraiser (hot dogs + artifact displays) Looks at renderings for the Veterans Memorial

Lunch at S&H Mercantile, the "Visit Luther" lunch platter at Cocina Doña Ceci

or our new restaurant, Chicos.

Street food and vendor market

The Road Ahead

With new homes rising, businesses like Chicos opening, and the Pecan Festival (Nov. 15, 2025) drawing thousands, Luther’s arrow points somewhere awesome—and it’s just getting started.

DETAILS:

Follow the arrow from Route 66 to Main Street

from Route 66 to Main Street Tag #VisitLutheron66 to share your finds!

