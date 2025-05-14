VISIT LUTHER Upcoming Events Summer 2025

Saturday, May 17, kicks off the first Third Saturday Luther market downtown. Find interesting booths on Main Street, including permanent jewelry, handmade knives, crafts, baked goods, plus VISIT LUTHER t-shirts, stickers, and pecan bars! Plus music, snow cones, hot dogs, and fun! Vendors continue to sign up, so please make it part of your Saturday.

Include stopping in downtown Luther this Saturday for the festivities. Maybe you’ll be on your way to Wellston to help the Butcher Stand celebrate its ten-year anniversary! It’ll be a good day on Route 66! Keep scrolling for information on other upcoming events, and note the Luther Register now includes an Events calendar (please add your event!)

Lots of happenings in Luther this summer. This roster gets us started, with more to come.

Check out the EVENTS calendar on the Luther Register website. Add your own events or send them to us.

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